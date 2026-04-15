Satin Growth launches ₹200cr fund for financial inclusion and sustainability

Fund targets women-led, underserved startups

SGAL-Scheme 1 plans to invest between an average ticket size of ₹4-5 crore, going up to ₹10 crore in each company using a mix of debt and equity for balanced growth.

Shivika Sethi, who brings around 14 years' experience as a VC and consulting professional, is heading up the fund.

SGAL is especially keen on supporting women-led businesses and wants to bridge the gap for startups that don't fit the usual funding mold.

As Director Aditi Singh puts it, "we aim to provide flexible, growth-oriented capital to bridge the gap between traditional debt and equity... enterprises that are often underserved."