Satya Nadella breaks up Microsoft's senior leadership to speed decisions Business Jun 21, 2026

Microsoft's Satya Nadella just broke up the old Senior Leadership Team, aiming to make decisions quicker as AI keeps evolving at lightning speed.

Instead of one big group, there are now smaller, more nimble teams that work closer to the action.

This shakeup comes as Microsoft tries to bounce back from its toughest stock quarter since 2008 and keep up with the rapid pace of AI innovation.