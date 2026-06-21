Satya Nadella breaks up Microsoft's senior leadership to speed decisions
Microsoft's Satya Nadella just broke up the old Senior Leadership Team, aiming to make decisions quicker as AI keeps evolving at lightning speed.
Instead of one big group, there are now smaller, more nimble teams that work closer to the action.
This shakeup comes as Microsoft tries to bounce back from its toughest stock quarter since 2008 and keep up with the rapid pace of AI innovation.
Microsoft forms new AI teams
The new setup features a five-person corporate team for governance, a 35-member engineering squad focused on products, and a dedicated Copilot AI team working directly with Nadella.
Several well-known executives are stepping down, including Rajesh Jha, one of Microsoft's most influential product leaders, who retires on 1 July, and Yusuf Mehdi, a 35-year veteran and consumer chief marketing officer, who is leaving.
Nadella is taking a hands-on approach too: he personally checks AI performance every week, making sure Microsoft stays sharp and responsive in this fast-moving tech race.