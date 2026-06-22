Satya Nadella calls out small group dominating the AI world
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, thinks the AI world needs a serious shake-up.
In a fresh interview, he called out a small group of AI leaders for dominating the scene and making it tough for new ideas to break through.
He believes this concentration of power is keeping everyday people from having a real say in how AI grows.
Microsoft's Copilot Cowork offers budget models
Nadella wants AI to be cheaper, more accessible, and genuinely helpful, like assistants you can actually talk to and get things done with.
Microsoft is now focusing on cost-effective models instead of just chasing the most advanced tech. They've launched Copilot Cowork (which lets users pick from different models including budget options) and are even considering hosting a version of DeepSeek on Copilot, a low-cost Chinese provider.
Nadella also pushes back against worries about job losses from AI; he sees it as a way to empower workers and create smarter workplaces that combine human skills with smart technology.