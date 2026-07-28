Satya Nadella says Chinese low-cost AI needs US infrastructure
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella isn't worried about cheaper AI models from China taking over.
In a recent chat with CNN, he explained that even advanced, low-cost options like Kimi K3 still depend on US tech infrastructure.
For Nadella, this trust in U.S.-built systems keeps America ahead in the fast-changing world of AI.
Satya Nadella highlights US open ecosystem
Nadella also highlighted that the US stays competitive because of its open ecosystem, where people can collaborate and innovate together.
"We became competitive because we took our technology, we built a rich ecosystem where others could participate... and trust our stewardship of this ecosystem," he shared.
So while Chinese models like DeepSeek are shaking things up, Nadella believes America's focus on security, trust, and big investments (like Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI) is what really sets it apart.