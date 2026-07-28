Satya Nadella says Chinese low-cost AI needs US infrastructure

Nadella also highlighted that the US stays competitive because of its open ecosystem, where people can collaborate and innovate together.

"We became competitive because we took our technology, we built a rich ecosystem where others could participate... and trust our stewardship of this ecosystem," he shared.

So while Chinese models like DeepSeek are shaking things up, Nadella believes America's focus on security, trust, and big investments (like Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI) is what really sets it apart.