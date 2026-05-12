Satya Nadella takes the stand defending Microsoft's $13B OpenAI investment
Business
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just took the stand to defend his company's $13 billion investment in OpenAI after Elon Musk accused OpenAI of ditching its nonprofit roots for profit.
Nadella argued that Microsoft's backing helped build one of the largest, most well-funded nonprofits in the world, while also making OpenAI financially successful.
Musk alleges Microsoft pushed OpenAI commercialization
Musk claims Microsoft pushed OpenAI to go commercial, pointing to a massive jump in its value, over $850 billion today.
The trial has revealed some drama among OpenAI leaders, and could impact whether the company goes public.
A verdict is expected during the week of May 18, which might shape both OpenAI's future and the AI industry as a whole.