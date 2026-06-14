Satya Nadella: Xbox games generate more YouTube revenue, wants changes
Business
Microsoft's Xbox division might be getting a serious shake-up.
CEO Satya Nadella admitted on a podcast that Xbox games are making more money for YouTube than for Microsoft itself, and he wants a better plan so the company actually benefits from its own gaming success.
Xbox faces supply shortages, possible layoffs
Xbox is dealing with shortages of microchips and computer memory and dropping game revenue.
Even after pouring in more than $20 billion over five years, the division's profit margin is stuck at just 3%.
Layoffs could be on the way as Microsoft tries to find a balance between affordable gaming and staying profitable.