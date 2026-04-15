Saudi Arabia provides $3bn deposit and $5bn rollover to Pakistan
Business
Saudi Arabia is stepping in to support Pakistan's struggling economy, offering a fresh $3 billion deposit and extending another $5 billion deposit rollover,
This big financial boost is meant to help Pakistan pay off urgent debts, especially money owed to the United Arab Emirates, and comes as the two countries grow closer after last year's defense deal.
Saudi aid to ease Pakistan payments
Pakistan's economy has been under serious pressure, making it tough to cover its bills.
Saudi officials also highlighted that their support aims to help Pakistan manage its payments and avoid a deeper financial crunch.