Saudi Arabia waives fees on futures for top 30 companies
Business
Saudi Arabia is making it cheaper to trade futures tied to its top 30 companies, waiving transaction and settlement fees for one year starting August 19, 2026.
The move is all about drawing in more investors and making the market more active and accessible.
Saudi market rallies after fee cuts
These fee cuts (and tougher rules for market makers) are meant to boost trading activity and give investors better tools for managing risk.
The news got an immediate thumbs up from the market, with Tadawul Group shares jumping up to 5%.
It's all part of Saudi Arabia's bigger push to modernize its financial markets and open doors for global investors.