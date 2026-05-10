Saudi Aramco's Q1 net profit jumps 25% to $32.5B
What's the story
Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, has reported a whopping 25% increase in its first-quarter net profit. The company posted a net profit of $32.5 billion for the quarter ending March 31, beating an LSEG consensus estimate of $30.95 billion. The surge was driven by stronger sales and improved operational performance amid global uncertainties and regional tensions.
Financial growth
Revenue and income details
Along with the profit surge, Saudi Aramco also witnessed an 11.4% sequential increase in total revenue to $115.49 billion. The company's adjusted net income for Q1 2026 stood at $33.6 billion, compared to $26.6 billion last year. However, cash flow from operating activities slightly dipped to $30.7 billion from last year's $31.7 billion during the quarter under review.
Investment
Capital expenditure and gearing ratio
Saudi Aramco's capital expenditure for the quarter was $12.1 billion, which is in line with its long-term growth objectives and upstream infrastructure expansion plans. The firm also reported a gearing ratio of 4.8% as of March 31, 2026, up from 3.8% at end-2025. This indicates a slight increase in leverage amid the company's continued investments in growth and expansion projects.
Dividend announcement
Dividend declaration and pipeline ramp-up
Saudi Aramco's board has declared a base dividend of $21.9 billion for Q1 2026, marking a 3.5% year-on-year increase. The payment is scheduled for the second quarter of this year. A major highlight of the quarter was the East-West Pipeline, which was ramped up to its full capacity of seven million barrels per day (bpd). This development enabled crude exports via Saudi Arabia's west coast and reduced reliance on the Strait of Hormuz route amid regional tensions.