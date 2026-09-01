Saudi oil output hits 1990 low after 1.9 mbd drop

Saudi Arabia's oil output in August 2026 dropped to just 6.238 million barrels a day, the lowest it's been since 1990.

The sharp decline came after renewed U.S.-Iran tensions disrupted export routes, pushing production down by 1.9 million barrels a day (mbd) from July.

It's even lower than the kingdom's previous wartime low, showing how ongoing regional conflicts are hitting West Asia's energy scene.