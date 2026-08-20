Saugata Bhattacharya warns RBI may raise rates if prices rise
Business
Heads-up: The Reserve Bank of India could raise interest rates if prices keep rising, according to Saugata Bhattacharya, External Member of the Monetary Policy Committee.
He explained that future decisions will depend on upcoming inflation numbers and whether these price hikes stick around.
Bhattacharya says MPC must control inflation
Bhattacharya highlighted that the MPC's main job is keeping overall inflation in check: think food, fuel, and core components.
If average inflation sticks near 5% in 2026-27, he warned the current interest rate may not be enough to calm things down.