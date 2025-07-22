Savy Infra IPO: Should you invest in this ₹70 crore issue?
Savy Infra and Logistics just opened its IPO on July 21, 2025, aiming to raise nearly ₹70 crore by offering shares at ₹114-120 each.
The issue is split between institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (33.24%), and non-institutional investors (14.25%).
If you're a retail investor, the minimum application is pretty steep—2,400 shares or about ₹2.88 lakh.
Strong financials and booming revenue
Started in 2006, Savy Infra handles big infrastructure projects like earthwork, road construction, and embankments.
They use an asset-light approach for logistics by renting trucks and equipment instead of owning them.
The company's financials look strong this year: revenue shot up 179% to ₹284 crore and profit after tax jumped 142% to ₹23.88 crore.
Issue details and subscription status
The money raised will go toward working capital and general needs.
The IPO was fully subscribed on day one—mostly thanks to institutional buyers—and there's already a gray market premium of about ₹14 per share, hinting at solid demand before listing.
Unistone Capital is managing the issue, with Maashitla Securities as registrar.