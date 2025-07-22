Savy Infra IPO: Should you invest in this ₹70 crore issue?

Started in 2006, Savy Infra handles big infrastructure projects like earthwork, road construction, and embankments. They use an asset-light approach for logistics by renting trucks and equipment instead of owning them. The company's financials look strong this year: revenue shot up 179% to ₹284 crore and profit after tax jumped 142% to ₹23.88 crore.

Issue details and subscription status

The money raised will go toward working capital and general needs.

The IPO was fully subscribed on day one—mostly thanks to institutional buyers—and there's already a gray market premium of about ₹14 per share, hinting at solid demand before listing.

Unistone Capital is managing the issue, with Maashitla Securities as registrar.