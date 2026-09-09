Sberbank unveils 'Digital mine' shifting to AI in New Delhi

Sberbank, one of Russia's largest banks with a 185-year history, just brought some futuristic tech to INNOPROM.India in New Delhi (September 9-11, 2026).

Their big idea? The "Digital Mine," a shift from digging up natural resources to tapping into AI and advanced computing for growth.

The event was all about boosting India-Russia teamwork in business and tech ahead of the BRICS Summit.