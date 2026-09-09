Sberbank unveils 'Digital mine' shifting to AI in New Delhi
Sberbank, one of Russia's largest banks with a 185-year history, just brought some futuristic tech to INNOPROM.India in New Delhi (September 9-11, 2026).
Their big idea? The "Digital Mine," a shift from digging up natural resources to tapping into AI and advanced computing for growth.
The event was all about boosting India-Russia teamwork in business and tech ahead of the BRICS Summit.
Photonic chip, optical computing, GigaAgent
The star of the show was a photonic chip inside a mineral: think of it as the new gold for the digital age.
Sberbank also showed off an energy-saving optical computing unit that crunches numbers super fast, plus an AI-powered GigaAgent that can handle boring paperwork on its own.
For trade between India and Russia, they introduced tools for quick cross-border payments and rupee transactions.
They even brought smart home gadgets and waste management solutions to help tackle India's urban challenges.