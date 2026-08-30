SBI and subsidiary to offload up to 1% NSE stake
Business
SBI and its subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets, are planning to offload up to 1% of their combined stake in the National Stock Exchange through the upcoming IPO.
That means 0.65% from SBI and 0.35% from its subsidiary, out of their total 7.56% holding in NSE.
SBI home loans near ₹10L/cr
The exact stake sale depends on how other NSE shareholders join in during the IPO.
Meanwhile, SBI's home loan portfolio is about to hit ₹10 lakh crore this quarter, thanks to strong demand and trust from borrowers.
Chairman C S Setty credits transparent pricing and careful reviews for making SBI's home loans so popular across India.