SBI branches may remain closed May 23-26 amid AISBISF strike Business May 05, 2026

Heads up: State Bank of India (SBI) branches might be closed for four straight days, from May 23 to 26, because the staff union (AISBISF) is planning a nationwide strike on May 25 and 26.

Since the weekend falls right before, most branches will stay shut.

The union wants action on staffing gaps, hiring policies, and pension reforms.