SBI branches may remain closed May 23-26 amid AISBISF strike
Business
Heads up: State Bank of India (SBI) branches might be closed for four straight days, from May 23 to 26, because the staff union (AISBISF) is planning a nationwide strike on May 25 and 26.
Since the weekend falls right before, most branches will stay shut.
The union wants action on staffing gaps, hiring policies, and pension reforms.
AISBISF lists 16 demands
AISBISF has listed out 16 demands, like filling support and security staff vacancies, fixing wage issues, and making pension rules more flexible.
They're also worried about fewer messengers and guards affecting branch security.
Digital banking services are expected to remain functional, but expect delays or disruptions if you need cash deposits or other in-person services during these days.