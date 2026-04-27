SBI Cards net profit rises 14% to 609cr this quarter

SBI Cards total spends surge 31%

Looking at the whole year, profits rose 13% to ₹2,167 crore and total income was up 11%.

Even with higher operating costs, SBI Cards managed to cut finance costs by 10% in the December-March quarter.

The company's asset quality improved too: bad loans dropped to 2.41%, while cardholders grew by 6% and total card spends soared by 31% to ₹1.15 lakh crore.

All in all, it's been a solid year for SBI Cards and its users.