SBI chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty urges 100% accurate financial AI
Business
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty wants banks to build trust as they move toward using more advanced AI.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he said financial AI needs to be "100% accurate" because mistakes can be costly.
He laid out three must-haves for responsible banking AI: accuracy, accountability, and fair access.
SBI chairman stresses accountability, fair access
Setty explained that error-free performance is vital since AI may potentially make or execute financial decisions.
He emphasized accountability, meaning banks should always be able to track why an AI made a choice.
Lastly, he called for AI tools that work for everyone, especially underserved customers, saying India's success depends on creating affordable solutions that fit its diverse population.