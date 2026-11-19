SBI Chairman CS Setty warns AI threatens financial inclusion
SBI Chairman CS Setty is urging banks to be careful as they roll out artificial intelligence (AI), warning that these systems might unintentionally shut out rural borrowers, small borrowers and new-to-credit borrowers, especially those without a formal credit history.
Speaking at an event on Thursday, he stressed that financial inclusion should be front and center when using AI in banking, so tech doesn't end up making things harder for people who already face barriers.
CS Setty backs directors' AI training
Setty pointed out that SBI already uses AI for things like check clearing and personal loans, but said it's crucial to keep a close eye on potential biases in these models.
He also suggested giving bank directors some basic AI training during their annual cybersecurity sessions, since understanding how this tech works is quickly becoming essential for anyone steering the future of finance.