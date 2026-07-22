SBI Funds listing yields ₹160cr and ₹72cr valuations for executives

SBI Funds Management's stock market listing on Tuesday turned out to be a huge payday for its senior team.

Joint CEO Devinder Pal Singh and CIO Srinivasan Rama Iyer both saw their shares and ESOPs cross ₹160 crore in value. Talk about a career milestone!

Even other execs like Srinivas Jain made it big, with his holdings valued at over ₹72 crore on day one.