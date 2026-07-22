SBI Funds listing yields ₹160cr and ₹72cr valuations for executives
Business
SBI Funds Management's stock market listing on Tuesday turned out to be a huge payday for its senior team.
Joint CEO Devinder Pal Singh and CIO Srinivasan Rama Iyer both saw their shares and ESOPs cross ₹160 crore in value. Talk about a career milestone!
Even other execs like Srinivas Jain made it big, with his holdings valued at over ₹72 crore on day one.
ESOPs to 625 SBI Funds employees
Since launching its ESOP scheme in 2018, SBI Funds handed out shares to 625 employees at prices way lower than the listing price.
On debut day, shares closed at ₹610.15, a solid jump from the issue price of ₹574, which really shows investors are betting on SBI Funds' future.