SBI Funds Management trims IPO size to ₹9,813cr

Shareholding

SBI Funds Management reserves shares for employees, shareholders in IPO

After the pre-IPO round, State Bank of India holds a 60.32% stake in SBIFM while Amundi owns 36.06%. The company will not get any proceeds from the IPO as it is entirely an offer-for-sale. All proceeds will go to selling shareholders. SBI Funds Management has reserved shares in the IPO for its employees, State Bank of India employees, and shareholders at a discount of ₹54 per share to final offer price.