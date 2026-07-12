SBI Funds Management cuts IPO to ₹9,812.9cr after ₹1,880cr sale

Big investors bought 34.84L each

Big names like PI Opportunities Fund and Akash Manek Bhanshali grabbed 34.84 lakh shares each for ₹200 crore.

The IPO is a full offer-for-sale of 17.09 crore shares; employees get a special ₹54 per share discount.

The anchor book opens July 13; public issue runs July 14-16; allotment is expected July 17; and listing is set for July 21.