SBI Funds Management opens IPO for public subscription July 14

IPO proceeds go to sellers

State Bank of India will offload a 6.3% stake (12.83 crore shares), while Amundi India Holding is letting go of 3.7% (7.53 crore shares).

All the money raised goes straight to these shareholders: no new shares are being created.

This IPO comes as India's mutual fund scene is booming, especially with more retail investors and folks from smaller cities jumping in.