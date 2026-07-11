SBI Funds Management opens IPO July 14 to raise ₹11,600cr

SBI Funds IPO ₹545 to ₹574

The share price is between ₹545 and ₹574. This IPO is an offer for sale: SBI and Amundi India Holding are selling about 10% of their stake (SBI offloading up to 12.83 crore shares; Amundi India Holding selling 7.54 crore).

The company's valued at nearly ₹1.17 lakh crore at the top end.

Before launch, SBI already raised ₹1,655 crore from big investors at the highest price band, and there's a strong gray market buzz with a premium of ₹108 per share, hinting at solid listing gains if demand stays high.