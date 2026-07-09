SBI Funds Management reveals price band for ₹11,693cr IPO

Offer details

IPO details

The upcoming IPO is a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of over 20 crore shares, with no fresh equity issue. Hence, SBI Funds Management will not get any money from the offer. Each equity share has a face value of Re 1. One lot will consist of 26 shares and at the upper end of the price band, retail investors bidding for one lot will have to invest at least ₹14,924.