SBI Funds Management to launch India IPO at ₹1.17Lcr valuation

SBI Funds IPO offers 10% stake

The IPO is set to launch in the week of July 13, with shares expected to hit the market by July 22, offering up 10% of the company as SBI and Amundi reduce their stakes.

With over ₹29 lakh crore in assets under management and more than 16 million investors served, SBI Funds Management leads the mutual fund scene in India.

They have also lined up nine investment banks to help steer this big moment.