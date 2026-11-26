SBI hires 1,540 junior associates to fill reserved vacancies
SBI just brought on 1,540 new junior associates to fill reserved category vacancies, part of a bigger push to hire roughly 11,000 to 12,000 people in the current financial year.
The goal? Better customer service and a more inclusive workplace.
The selection process wrapped up with exams in September and October.
SBI plans 200 to 250 branches
These fresh recruits will help strengthen customer support and sales at SBI branches nationwide.
The bank is also planning to open 200 to 250 new branches by fiscal 2027.
Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty says SBI is focused on helping employees grow through structured training, making sure they're ready for whatever customers need next.