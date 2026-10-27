SBI Life Q2 FY27 net profit up 11.05% premiums 26,877.70cr
Business
SBI Life Insurance just posted an 11.05% rise in net profit for Q2 FY27, hitting ₹549.23 crore.
The boost comes mostly from higher premium collections, which grew to ₹26,877.70 crore as more people signed up or renewed their policies.
The company credits its stronger distribution network and efforts to expand insurance penetration.
VoNB jumps 19% at SBI Life
First-year premiums went up by 8.81%, while renewals climbed 12.57%. Single premium plans dipped slightly, but overall business stayed strong.
Management expenses did go up too, by 11.89%, as the company expanded.
Notably, the Value of New Business (VoNB) jumped 19%, with margins seeing a small improvement, showing SBI Life is focused on sustainable growth and customer-friendly products.