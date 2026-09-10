SBI Mutual Fund launches Aarambh digital onboarding for 1st-time investors

Aarambh uses Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC, so you can verify with your fingerprint instead of waiting for OTPs.

If you don't have a PAN or your mobile isn't linked to Aadhaar, no worries; the platform still lets you join digitally.

You can start investing with SIPs from just ₹250/month under the Jan Nivesh initiative.

As Debasish Mishra (MD and CEO) puts it, Aarambh is all about removing barriers and making investing accessible across India.