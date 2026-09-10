SBI Mutual Fund launches Aarambh digital onboarding for 1st-time investors
SBI Mutual Fund just rolled out Aarambh, a digital platform designed to help first-time investors get started easily.
Launched on September 10, it lets you sign up and make your first investment in minutes, all with paperless steps and support from an SBI branch official or authorized representative, SBI MF relationship manager, or mutual fund distribution partner if you need it.
Aadhaar eKYC and ₹250 SIPs
Aarambh uses Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC, so you can verify with your fingerprint instead of waiting for OTPs.
If you don't have a PAN or your mobile isn't linked to Aadhaar, no worries; the platform still lets you join digitally.
You can start investing with SIPs from just ₹250/month under the Jan Nivesh initiative.
As Debasish Mishra (MD and CEO) puts it, Aarambh is all about removing barriers and making investing accessible across India.