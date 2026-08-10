SBI Mutual Fund launches 'SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund' NFO
SBI Mutual Fund just rolled out the SBI Balanced Hybrid Fund, a new option for anyone looking to grow their money steadily without taking on too much risk.
The new fund offer, or NFO, is open from August 10 to August 24, giving you a short window if you want in early.
This fund mixes both equity and debt investments, aiming to balance growth with stability.
SBI fund equity 40-60%, ₹5,000 minimum
The fund puts 40-60% into stocks (including REITs) and the rest into debt and money market instruments.
It can also invest up to 35% in foreign assets like ADRs, GDRs, and overseas ETFs within limits.
Tanmaya Desai manages the equity side while Rajeev Radhakrishnan handles debt.
You can start with ₹5,000 during the NFO (and add more from ₹1,000 later).
For withdrawals: there's no exit load if you redeem up to 10% in a year; above that, it's a 1% fee, encouraging you to stick around for the long haul.