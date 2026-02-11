SBI overtakes TCS to become India's 4th-largest company by m-cap

The State Bank of India (SBI) has overtaken Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the fourth-largest Indian company in terms of market capitalization. The change comes after a strong rally in SBI's stock following its better-than-expected December-quarter earnings. At the end of trading on February 10, SBI's market cap was around ₹10.9 lakh crore, surpassing TCS's valuation of about ₹10.53 lakh crore.

Market performance SBI's stock has gained 21% so far this year On February 11, SBI shares rose another 3.4% to ₹1,183 while TCS ended the session 2.5% lower at ₹2,909.40. Year-to-date in 2026, SBI stock has gained 21%, while TCS shares have declined by 8%. The benchmark Nifty50 is marginally lower by about 1% during this period.

Financial performance Highest-ever quarterly net profit for SBI On February 7, SBI announced a net profit after minority interest of ₹21,028.15 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26. This is the highest-ever quarterly net profit reported by the banking giant and a 24.49% YoY increase from ₹16,891.44 crore in Q3 FY25. Net interest income rose 9% YoY to ₹45,190 crore on steady loan growth during this period.

