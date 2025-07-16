SBI plans mega fundraising drive in FY26

First QIP since 2018

SBI led the bond market last year with ₹27,500 crore raised—most of it from tier-II and AT1 bonds—while private banks have been more cautious since the Yes Bank crisis.

This QIP is SBI's first since 2018 and comes as overall bond activity slows down due to weaker credit demand.

The fresh funds are all about keeping SBI future-ready and supporting its next phase of growth.