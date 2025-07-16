Next Article
SBI plans mega fundraising drive in FY26
SBI is gearing up to raise a massive ₹45,000 crore in 2025-26 to keep its finances strong and ready for growth.
The plan includes ₹20,000 crore from special bonds and up to ₹25,000 crore by selling shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with each share set at a floor price of ₹811.05.
First QIP since 2018
SBI led the bond market last year with ₹27,500 crore raised—most of it from tier-II and AT1 bonds—while private banks have been more cautious since the Yes Bank crisis.
This QIP is SBI's first since 2018 and comes as overall bond activity slows down due to weaker credit demand.
The fresh funds are all about keeping SBI future-ready and supporting its next phase of growth.