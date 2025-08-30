SBI PO prelims results expected soon: Check details
If you took the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims this year, keep an eye out—results are expected soon.
The preliminary examination was held on August 4, 2025, to fill 600 vacancies.
You'll find your scorecard at sbi.co.in once results go live.
600 vacancies, 3 selection phases
There are 600 PO openings, spread across categories like SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Unreserved.
Getting selected means clearing three rounds: Prelims, Mains (with a descriptive section), and a final phase with group exercises, interviews, and psychometric tests.
How to check results
The Prelims had 100 questions—English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning—all in just one hour.
When results are out, head to sbi.co.in - Careers - Recruitment Results - PO 2025 link.
Have your roll number and date of birth handy to download your scorecard.
Good luck!