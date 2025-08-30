US relaxes CHIPS Act requirements for Intel after $5.7B investment

Trump met with Intel CEO before the deal was struck

This shake-up happened after Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

The US is putting $8.9 billion into Intel stock—$5.7 billion from the CHIPS Act and another $3.2 billion from the Secure Enclave program.

While there are still rules against using federal money for dividends or buybacks, overall compliance has gotten a lot simpler to help boost chip manufacturing at home, especially as competition with China heats up.

CEO David Zinser confirmed total US backing now stands at $11.1 billion when you count all forms of support.