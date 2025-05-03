What's the story

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a 10% decline in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).

The bank's net profit declined to ₹18,642.59 crore from ₹20,698.35 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the dip, SBI's operating profit for FY25 exceeded ₹1 lakh crore and witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.89%, amounting to ₹1,10,579 crore.