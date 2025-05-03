SBI Q4 results: Net profit dips 10%, operating profit rises
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a 10% decline in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25).
The bank's net profit declined to ₹18,642.59 crore from ₹20,698.35 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the dip, SBI's operating profit for FY25 exceeded ₹1 lakh crore and witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.89%, amounting to ₹1,10,579 crore.
Dividend and fundraising
Dividend and fundraising plans announced
SBI announced a dividend of ₹15.90 per share for FY25, with the record date on May 16 and payment date on May 30.
The bank also announced plans to raise up to ₹25,000 crore in FY26 via qualified institution placement (QIP) or follow-on public offer (FPO).
This comes as Bank Nifty inches closer to its record high amid investor optimism over the sector's resilience against tariff-related issues.
Asset quality
SBI sees improvement in asset quality
SBI also reported an increase in total income to ₹1,43,876 crore in Q4 from ₹1,28,412 crore a year ago.
The bank's interest income rose to ₹1,19,666 crore from ₹1,11,043 crore over the same period.
SBI also saw an improvement in asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.82% of total advances and net NPAs easing to 0.47%.
Consolidated results
Consolidated net profit and total income
On a consolidated basis, SBI's Q4 FY25 net profit declined by 8% to ₹19,600 crore as opposed to ₹21,384 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the bank's total income rose to ₹1,79,562 crore from ₹1,64,914 crore.
For the full FY25, SBI's net profit was at ₹70,901 crore with a YoY growth of 16.08%.
The gross NPA ratio improved by 42 bps YoY and the net NPA ratio improved by 10 bps YoY.