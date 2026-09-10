SBI receives $10.9 billion forex boost but MCLR remains locked

Even with all that extra cash, borrowers shouldn't expect relief right away. Demand for loans is strong, especially from sectors like renewable energy and data centers.

SBI is aiming for 14-15% credit growth in the current financial year after seeing a solid jump in advances recently, but its net interest margin was earlier guided at 3% for the full year ending March 2027.

Setty expects these forex funds will be used up within four to five months without squeezing the margin.