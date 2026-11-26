SBI schedules Friday maintenance, multiple banking services temporarily offline
Heads up if you bank with SBI: the bank's doing some scheduled maintenance this Friday, November 27, 2026, so Internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and IMPS will be offline between 1:15am and 1:45am.
UPI between 1:15am and 2:00am and ATM services between 1:45am and 2:45am.
If you have any important payments or transfers to make, it's best to get them done before the downtime kicks in.
SBI downtime schedule, UPI Lite available
Different services will go offline at slightly different times.
Internet banking, YONO, and IMPS won't work from 1:15am to 1:45am RTGS is down from 12:45am to 1:30am
ATMs won't work from 1:45am to 2:45am and UPI will be out from 1:15am to 2:00am.
SBI suggests planning ahead: finish up your transactions early if you can!
For small payments during the UPI break, you can still use UPI Lite (no PIN needed).
The bank says sorry for any hassle this causes and appreciates your patience.