Different services will go offline at slightly different times.

Internet banking, YONO, and IMPS won't work from 1:15am to 1:45am RTGS is down from 12:45am to 1:30am

ATMs won't work from 1:45am to 2:45am and UPI will be out from 1:15am to 2:00am.

SBI suggests planning ahead: finish up your transactions early if you can!

For small payments during the UPI break, you can still use UPI Lite (no PIN needed).

The bank says sorry for any hassle this causes and appreciates your patience.