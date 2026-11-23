SBI is searching for a general manager and chief AI officer, offering up to ₹1.6 crore per year.

This is part of their push to bring in six new tech and AI experts, with the CTC negotiable and depending on the candidate's experience, current emoluments and place of posting, and the maximum GM package is 90% fixed pay and 10% variable pay.

It's SBI's way of doubling down on its AI game.