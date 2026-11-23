SBI seeks GM and chief AI officer with ₹1.6cr package
SBI is searching for a general manager and chief AI officer, offering up to ₹1.6 crore per year.
This is part of their push to bring in six new tech and AI experts, with the CTC negotiable and depending on the candidate's experience, current emoluments and place of posting, and the maximum GM package is 90% fixed pay and 10% variable pay.
It's SBI's way of doubling down on its AI game.
Three-year SBI role leading AI projects
Applicants should be 40 to 55 years old (as of September 30, 2026), with at least 15 years' experience in banking, finance, insurance, or IT: at least three years leading AI teams.
BE, BTech or MTech in specified engineering and computer-related disciplines, postgraduate qualifications in statistics or computer science, or an MCA are among the prescribed qualifications, while MBA or PGDM in finance and relevant AI or machine learning certifications are preferred.
The role covers leading big AI projects across the bank on an initial three-year term, with the possibility of renewal for up to another two years at the bank's discretion.