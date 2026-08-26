SBI to cross ₹10L/cr home loans, says CS Setty
Business
State Bank of India (SBI) is about to hit a huge milestone: its home loan portfolio will soon cross ₹10 lakh crore, according to Chairman CS Setty.
The bank already holds nearly 28% in the home loan segment and credits its growth to strong demand, transparent processes, and easy access through more than 460 centers across India.
SBI: 200-plus industries boosted, $10B expected
SBI Chairman CS Setty points out that home loans don't just help buyers: they boost over 200 industries tied to real estate, making them a big deal for India's economy.
SBI is also working on new ways to make mortgage assets more liquid and expresses confidence that the bank would garner about $10 billion from non-resident Indians and foreign investors as RBI's concessional swap window draws to a close this month-end.