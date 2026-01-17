SBI to start charging for big IMPS transfers from Feb 15
Heads up if you use SBI for online money transfers—starting February 15, 2026, the bank will begin charging fees on IMPS transactions above ₹25,000.
Transfers up to ₹25,000 stay free on internet banking, mobile banking, and YONO. But if you send between ₹25,001 and ₹1 lakh, you'll pay ₹2 plus GST; from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh it's ₹6 plus GST; and for anything between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, it's a flat ₹10 plus GST per transaction.
What about branch transfers and exemptions?
No changes for branch-based IMPS fees: small amounts (up to ₹10,000) are still free at branches. Other tiers remain the same as before.
Some accounts—like Shaurya Family Pension or SBI Rishtey Savings—are still exempt from these charges.
Also worth noting: after hitting your ATM withdrawal limit, interbank withdrawals will cost you more (₹23 plus GST), but cardless ATM transactions are free everywhere.
Should you worry?
If you mostly transfer smaller amounts or use an exempt account type, not much changes for you.
But if you're often sending bigger sums online through SBI, it's time to factor in these new charges before hitting 'send.'