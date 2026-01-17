SBI to start charging for big IMPS transfers from Feb 15 Business Jan 17, 2026

Heads up if you use SBI for online money transfers—starting February 15, 2026, the bank will begin charging fees on IMPS transactions above ₹25,000.

Transfers up to ₹25,000 stay free on internet banking, mobile banking, and YONO. But if you send between ₹25,001 and ₹1 lakh, you'll pay ₹2 plus GST; from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh it's ₹6 plus GST; and for anything between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, it's a flat ₹10 plus GST per transaction.