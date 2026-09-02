SBI UPI down September 4 for maintenance 12:15am to 1am
Business
Heads up, SBI users: UPI payments will be down for scheduled maintenance on September 4, 2026, from 12:15am to 1am IST.
If you need to make any transactions during that window, it's best to plan ahead or use another payment method.
SBI UPI limits and UPI Lite
SBI lets you send up to ₹100,000 daily via UPI, with a maximum of 20 person-to-person transfers. For things like IPOs and tax payments, the limit goes up to ₹500,000.
If you just need to pay small amounts (up to ₹1,000), UPI Lite is handy: you don't even need a PIN and can keep up to ₹5,000 loaded.
You can enable UPI Lite in the BHIM SBI Pay app so your quick payments aren't affected during the outage.