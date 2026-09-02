SBI UPI down September 4 for maintenance 12:15am to 1am

SBI lets you send up to ₹100,000 daily via UPI, with a maximum of 20 person-to-person transfers. For things like IPOs and tax payments, the limit goes up to ₹500,000.

If you just need to pay small amounts (up to ₹1,000), UPI Lite is handy: you don't even need a PIN and can keep up to ₹5,000 loaded.

You can enable UPI Lite in the BHIM SBI Pay app so your quick payments aren't affected during the outage.