SBI warns customers: UFBU strike September 28-30, 5-day limited access
Heads up: SBI has alerted everyone about a nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30, right after the weekend immediately before the strike.
Since this lines up with Saturday and Sunday, branch operations could be affected, and customers could face five consecutive days of limited branch access.
The proposed strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is being held, so if you need anything done at your local branch, it's smart to wrap it up before September 28.
SBI urges digital banking, ATMs available
SBI suggests switching to digital options (think internet banking, YONO app, mobile banking, or UPI) for routine transactions during the strike period.
ATMs and automated deposit and withdrawal machines will still work for cash needs, and customer service points can help with some services.
Just a heads-up: anything needing physical paperwork or staff help might have to wait until things are back to normal.