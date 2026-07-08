SBIFM IPO opens July 14-16 with SBI and Amundi selling Business Jul 08, 2026

SBI Funds Management (SBIFM), a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, is heading to the stock market with its IPO from July 14-16.

This is a pure offer for sale: SBI will offload a 6% stake, and Amundi will sell about 3.7%.

If you're curious about investing or just want to keep up with big finance moves, this one's worth watching.