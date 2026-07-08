SBIFM IPO opens July 14-16 with SBI and Amundi selling
Business
SBI Funds Management (SBIFM), a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, is heading to the stock market with its IPO from July 14-16.
This is a pure offer for sale: SBI will offload a 6% stake, and Amundi will sell about 3.7%.
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep up with big finance moves, this one's worth watching.
SBIFM FY26 income ₹4,969cr
SBIFM reported ₹4,969 crore in income in FY26, making up a small but notable slice of SBI Group's revenue.
Pricing details and lot sizes are still under wraps; they'll depend on market vibes and approvals.
Once listed, SBIFM will be competing with heavyweights like HDFC AMC and ICICI Prudential AMC in the asset management scene.