SBI's stock hits 52-week high after YES Bank stake sale

This big move pushed SBI's market value past ₹8 trillion, putting it among an elite group of Indian companies. Brokerage firms say the sale gave a nice bump (2-3%) to SBI's book value, which is reflected in its rising share price.

Analysts are bullish on SBI's prospects

Analysts are upbeat about SBI thanks to possible interest rate cuts, GST reforms, and a planned ₹25,000 crore capital boost.

Even with some margin pressure, steady loan growth and better asset quality are keeping returns stable.

CLSA even thinks SBI could cross $100 billion in market cap within a year—pretty impressive for India's largest bank!