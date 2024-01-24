Details

Why Supreme Court canceled bail of Wadhawan brothers

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, an accused person can receive statutory bail if the investigation agency doesn't file a chargesheet within 60 or 90 days, depending on the case. However, the CBI submitted the chargesheet on 88th day after registering the FIR. The trial court then granted default bail, a decision supported by the Delhi High Court. SC stressed that due to the timely filing of the chargesheet, the "respondents could not have claimed statutory bail as a right."

Background of Wadhawans and DHFL fraud case

The Wadhawan brothers were arrested on July 19 last year for their involvement in a Rs. 34,615 crore bank fraud case. Kapil served as Chairman and MD of DHFL, while Dheeraj was a non-executive director. Both were members of DHFL's board. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Union Bank of India, which led to the FIR. The brothers face charges of alleged cheating and fraud.