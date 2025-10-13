SC pauses Vodafone Idea's ₹5,606cr AGR dues hearing
The Supreme Court just hit pause on Vodafone Idea's request for relief from a hefty ₹5,606 crore bill in interest and penalties over its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for 2016-17.
The company wants the numbers checked again using updated guidelines from 2020, but now they'll have to wait until October 27 for the next hearing.
Why this matters for the telecom industry
This isn't just about one company—it's a big deal for India's telecom scene.
After a tough Supreme Court ruling in 2019, telecom players like Vodafone Idea have been locked into paying huge AGR dues (the total was set at ₹93,520 crore).
Payments are stretched out till 2031, but with rules changing and companies struggling to keep up, what happens here could shape how telcos handle money—and survive—in the years ahead.