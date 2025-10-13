SC pauses Vodafone Idea's ₹5,606cr AGR dues hearing

Why this matters for the telecom industry

This isn't just about one company—it's a big deal for India's telecom scene.

After a tough Supreme Court ruling in 2019, telecom players like Vodafone Idea have been locked into paying huge AGR dues (the total was set at ₹93,520 crore).

Payments are stretched out till 2031, but with rules changing and companies struggling to keep up, what happens here could shape how telcos handle money—and survive—in the years ahead.