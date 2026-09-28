SC refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments above ₹2,000

The new MDR policy is set to come into effect on October 15.

Under this framework, general person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4%. However, it will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.

Payments up to ₹2,000 and person-to-person transactions will continue to remain free under the new policy.