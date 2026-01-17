SC tells Tiger Global: Pay ₹15,470cr tax to India

Why does it matter?

This means the revenue department will initiate action to recover taxes, citing a tax demand of about ₹14,500 crore and a withheld refund of ₹970 crore that will be added to the demand, totaling about ₹15,470 crore.

More importantly, the court made it clear: using offshore structures just to avoid Indian taxes isn't going to fly anymore.

That's a huge deal for global investors—future exits via clever loopholes might not work as planned.

If you're interested in how big money moves in and out of India or what this means for foreign investments here, this is one to watch.