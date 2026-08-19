SC to hear Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea 3,300cr bank guarantees

The Supreme Court is set to hear Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea's request to get back ₹3,300 crore in bank guarantees.

This comes after the Bombay High Court ruled the government's one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) for 2008-2012 unfair and canceled it on June 8.

Still, the top court has not ordered the government to release the bank guarantees just yet.