SC to hear Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea 3,300cr bank guarantees
Business
The Supreme Court is set to hear Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea's request to get back ₹3,300 crore in bank guarantees.
This comes after the Bombay High Court ruled the government's one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) for 2008-2012 unfair and canceled it on June 8.
Still, the top court has not ordered the government to release the bank guarantees just yet.
Government appeals High Court OTSC ruling
The OTSC, the government says these charges were approved back in 2012, but after losing in the High Court, it has challenged that decision in the Supreme Court.
So for now, both sides are waiting on what happens next.