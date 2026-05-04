Scale-I bank staff get DA rise from 25% to 25.7% Business May 04, 2026

Starting this May, bank employees are getting a small salary boost as the Dearness Allowance (DA) goes up from 25% to 25.7%, thanks to rising inflation.

If you're a Scale I bank employee, expect your monthly pay to increase by anywhere between ₹435 (for those at the starting basic pay of ₹48,480) and ₹965 (for those earning ₹108,260).

It's not a huge jump, but it helps keep up with everyday costs.