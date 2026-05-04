Scale-I bank staff get DA rise from 25% to 25.7%
Business
Starting this May, bank employees are getting a small salary boost as the Dearness Allowance (DA) goes up from 25% to 25.7%, thanks to rising inflation.
If you're a Scale I bank employee, expect your monthly pay to increase by anywhere between ₹435 (for those at the starting basic pay of ₹48,480) and ₹965 (for those earning ₹108,260).
It's not a huge jump, but it helps keep up with everyday costs.
Hike follows central government DA move
This DA hike follows the central government's recent move to raise its own DA rates and is all about helping salaries stay in step with inflation.
In simple terms: these adjustments make sure bank employees' earnings don't lose value as prices go up — so their money stretches just that little bit further each month.