Schaeffler India reports strong Q1, net profit up 14.5%
Schaeffler India just wrapped up a strong first quarter for FY24, with net profit rising 14.5% to ₹287 crore.
Revenue also climbed 11.7% to ₹2,352.5 crore, and operating margins got a boost too—EBITDA grew by 14.2% to ₹429.3 crore, landing at an 18.25% margin.
Fifth straight quarter of double-digit revenue gains
This is Schaeffler's fifth straight quarter of double-digit revenue gains, thanks to solid demand both in India and abroad.
The company credits its focus on better efficiency, higher production volumes, and more local sourcing for these results—even as the share price dipped slightly before the earnings news dropped.